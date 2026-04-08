Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Up 6.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $127.75 and last traded at $125.00. 18,562,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 15,030,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.40.

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

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Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsement: Jim Cramer praised Nebius as a “company of the future” and a potential “tomorrow’s data-center leader,” calling attention to the company’s data-center expansion — comments that helped push NBIS into trending/pre-market gains. Read More.

High-profile endorsement: Jim Cramer praised Nebius as a “company of the future” and a potential “tomorrow’s data-center leader,” calling attention to the company’s data-center expansion — comments that helped push NBIS into trending/pre-market gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Supply-side advantage: Analysis argues Nebius is benefiting from the AI GPU shortage — positioning it to capture outsized demand/pricing power for infrastructure capacity. This supports the growth narrative for investors focused on AI tailwinds. Read More.

Supply-side advantage: Analysis argues Nebius is benefiting from the AI GPU shortage — positioning it to capture outsized demand/pricing power for infrastructure capacity. This supports the growth narrative for investors focused on AI tailwinds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Relative outperformance: Coverage notes Nebius (along with CoreWeave) has outperformed many large AI names this year, which can attract momentum and thematic flows into NBIS. Read More.

Relative outperformance: Coverage notes Nebius (along with CoreWeave) has outperformed many large AI names this year, which can attract momentum and thematic flows into NBIS. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector resilience commentary: Several pieces highlight broader AI-infrastructure resilience during market volatility, which reinforces interest but is not a direct near-term catalyst. Read More.

Sector resilience commentary: Several pieces highlight broader AI-infrastructure resilience during market volatility, which reinforces interest but is not a direct near-term catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: Coverage asks whether Nebius’ sharp run-up (hundreds of percent over the past year) leaves it fairly priced — this keeps both buyers and cautious investors engaged while creating volatility. Read More.

Valuation debate: Coverage asks whether Nebius’ sharp run-up (hundreds of percent over the past year) leaves it fairly priced — this keeps both buyers and cautious investors engaged while creating volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/insider Andrey Korolenko sold 31,357 shares (~$3.49M at ~$111.20) on April 6, trimming his stake ~5%. Insider sales can be read as partial profit-taking and may temper sentiment for some investors. Read More.

Insider selling: Director/insider Andrey Korolenko sold 31,357 shares (~$3.49M at ~$111.20) on April 6, trimming his stake ~5%. Insider sales can be read as partial profit-taking and may temper sentiment for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Risk/valuation warnings: Several analyst pieces label Nebius a high-growth but high-risk AI play — highlighting execution, capital intensity, and valuation risks that could amplify pullbacks. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Freedom Capital raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price target on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.09.

Nebius Group Trading Up 6.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.62 and a beta of 4.20.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In other news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 31,357 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $3,486,898.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,075,240.80. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $3,460,225.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at $90,067,617.97. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,180 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,256.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creek Drive Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,829,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group Company Profile

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Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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