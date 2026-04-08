Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.04% from the stock’s current price.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Ryan Specialty from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 3.8%

RYAN stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $75.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $751.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.43 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 46.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director Patrick G. Ryan, Jr. acquired 25,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,980.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 428,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114,668.20. The trade was a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,552,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,910,000 after buying an additional 3,353,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,640,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 631.7% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,621,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,536,000 after buying an additional 3,989,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,392,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,576,000 after buying an additional 765,428 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,343,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,010,000 after buying an additional 368,247 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

Further Reading

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