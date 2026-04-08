Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 8.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Rosenblatt Securities now has a $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00. Arista Networks traded as high as $146.16 and last traded at $145.1260. 12,115,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 7,892,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.64.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.44.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

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In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,487,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 502,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,391,936. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 216,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,247,141.35. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 199,632 shares of company stock valued at $26,873,604 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $8,263,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $247,451,000. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $2,483,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Up 8.6%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

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Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

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