Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 8.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Rosenblatt Securities now has a $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00. Arista Networks traded as high as $146.16 and last traded at $145.1260. 12,115,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 7,892,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.64.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.44.
View Our Latest Research Report on ANET
Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks
More Arista Networks News
Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt upgraded ANET from Neutral to Buy and bumped its price target to $180, a prominent catalyst behind the rally as it signals sizable upside tied to AI/data?center demand. Arista Networks Upgraded to Buy: Rosenblatt Says the AI Networking Leader Is Worth $180
- Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt and other brokers cite new/large data?center orders from Google and Anthropic as a reason to expect ANET to outpace revenue consensus in 2026, supporting estimates upgrades. Arista Upgraded To Buy On Google, Anthropic Data Center Orders
- Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas notes Arista’s XPO product has attracted 100+ agreement partners, indicating stronger product adoption that could translate into recurring revenue opportunities. Arista’s XPO product sees over 100 agreement partners: BNP Paribas
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage initiations and Buy ratings continue: Susquehanna started coverage with a Buy and a $160 target, adding independent analyst demand for the shares. How Undervalued Is Arista Networks (ANET) Stock Right Now?
- Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool and Barron’s pieces highlight Arista as a top data?center/AI networking play, reinforcing investor interest in the company as part of the AI infrastructure trade. The AI Supercycle Isn’t Over — It Just Moved. 5 Growth Stocks Riding the Next Wave.
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other commentators note an estimate?revision uptrend — 2026–27 EPS forecasts have been lifted on Arista 2.0 and cloud demand — but they flag margin compression and higher costs as meaningful risks. Should You Bet on ANET Stock Amid an Estimate Revision Uptrend?
- Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group made a very small FY2027 EPS tweak (to $3.80), reflecting incremental analyst model changes rather than a large swing in fundamentals. Erste Group Bank increases FY2027 EPS estimate
- Neutral Sentiment: ANET set its Q1 2026 earnings release for May 5; that scheduled report is the next material event that could widen intraday moves. Arista Networks to Announce Q1 2026 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 5, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Aggregated broker sentiment is around “Moderate Buy” — supportive but not unanimous, so upside depends on execution and upcoming results. Arista Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy”
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $8,263,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $247,451,000. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $2,483,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arista Networks Stock Up 8.6%
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.
Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.
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