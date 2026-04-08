Head-To-Head Contrast: Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) & Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) and Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Critical Metals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $2.31 billion 27.52 $1.47 billion $3.24 43.30 Critical Metals N/A N/A -$51.87 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Critical Metals.

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Critical Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 63.58% 17.17% 16.51% Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals and Critical Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 1 13 0 2.93 Critical Metals 1 0 0 1 2.50

Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus price target of $145.36, suggesting a potential upside of 3.60%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Critical Metals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Critical Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Critical Metals has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Critical Metals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Critical Metals

(Get Free Report)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.