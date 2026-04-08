Mary Powell Sells 193,002 Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 193,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $2,557,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 934,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,236.50. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 6th, Mary Powell sold 2,229 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $26,614.26.

On Monday, March 2nd, Mary Powell sold 5,357 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $66,051.81.

Sunrun Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. 7,702,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,559,720. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.37. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.29 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Loop Capital set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sunrun

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,193,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $418,300,000 after acquiring an additional 288,945 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Sunrun by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,256,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,683 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,132,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sunrun by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,868,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,663,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,220,000 after acquiring an additional 205,627 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Sunrun

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent Q4/earnings narrative and analyst focus: coverage pieces putting Sunrun’s strong Q4 results in context (big revenue and EPS beats versus expectations) are supporting bullish investor views and re-rating interest in the renewable-energy group. Unpacking Q4 Earnings

Recent Q4/earnings narrative and analyst focus: coverage pieces putting Sunrun’s strong Q4 results in context (big revenue and EPS beats versus expectations) are supporting bullish investor views and re-rating interest in the renewable-energy group. Positive Sentiment: Technical improvement: IBD Relative Strength (RS) rating rose to 79, signaling stronger price momentum that can attract momentum/technical buyers. IBD RS Rating Article

Technical improvement: IBD Relative Strength (RS) rating rose to 79, signaling stronger price momentum that can attract momentum/technical buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming catalyst — Q1 2026 earnings date set for May 6, 2026 (after market close) with a conference call scheduled; this gives investors a clear event to re?assess fundamentals and could increase volatility into early May. Earnings Date Announcement

Upcoming catalyst — Q1 2026 earnings date set for May 6, 2026 (after market close) with a conference call scheduled; this gives investors a clear event to re?assess fundamentals and could increase volatility into early May. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling reported: CEO Mary Powell, CFO Danny Abajian, CRO Paul Dickson, and other senior execs sold large blocks of shares on April 6 (disclosed as transactions to cover tax withholding on vested awards). Multiple high?profile insider sales can sap sentiment even if described as tax?related. Representative filing: CEO sale. CEO Form 4

Significant insider selling reported: CEO Mary Powell, CFO Danny Abajian, CRO Paul Dickson, and other senior execs sold large blocks of shares on April 6 (disclosed as transactions to cover tax withholding on vested awards). Multiple high?profile insider sales can sap sentiment even if described as tax?related. Representative filing: CEO sale. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Jefferies cut its price target to $15 and moved to a “hold” rating, which reduces upside implied by some sell?side support and can weigh on sentiment. Jefferies PT Cut

Analyst action: Jefferies cut its price target to $15 and moved to a “hold” rating, which reduces upside implied by some sell?side support and can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Near?term price pressure noted earlier in the week: press coverage reported a recent pullback in the stock, reflecting short?term volatility as traders digest the mixed signals above. Stock Sinks Article

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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