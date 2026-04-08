Insider Selling: IHS (NYSE:IHS) EVP Sells 49,212 Shares of Stock

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Howden sold 49,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $405,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 314,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,024. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

IHS Stock Performance

Shares of IHS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,479. IHS Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43.

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IHS (NYSE:IHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. IHS had a negative return on equity of 661.41% and a net margin of 8.12%.The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that IHS Holding Limited will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IHS

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of IHS by 116.5% during the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 259,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 139,812 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS by 6.8% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 75,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IHS by 105.6% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 4,845,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,223 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS by 58.3% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of IHS by 219.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 109,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IHS shares. Wall Street Zen raised IHS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings cut IHS from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. New Street Research cut IHS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research cut IHS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut IHS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IHS

About IHS

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IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company’s segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company’s Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment includes its Product Design; Technology, Media & Telecom, and Economics & Country Risk product offerings.

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