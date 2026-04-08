CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners raised their target price on CAMP4 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Get CAMP4 Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAMP4 Therapeutics

CAMP4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 39,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,653. The firm has a market cap of $237.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.41. CAMP4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. CAMP4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,298.54% and a negative return on equity of 162.49%. Equities research analysts expect that CAMP4 Therapeutics will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAMP4 Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CAMP4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CAMP4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

CAMP4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAMP4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAMP4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.