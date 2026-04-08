Reviewing CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) and CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and CochLear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -24.19% -201.79% -15.03% CochLear N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Establishment Labs has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CochLear has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Establishment Labs and CochLear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 1 1 6 0 2.63 CochLear 0 2 1 2 3.00

Establishment Labs presently has a consensus price target of $86.86, suggesting a potential upside of 40.07%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than CochLear.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Establishment Labs and CochLear”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $211.08 million 8.61 -$51.06 million ($1.74) -35.64 CochLear $1.53 billion 5.35 $251.85 million N/A N/A

CochLear has higher revenue and earnings than Establishment Labs.

Summary

CochLear beats Establishment Labs on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics through distributors and direct sales force in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About CochLear

(Get Free Report)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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