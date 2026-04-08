ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Raises Dividend to $7.47 Per Share

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 7.4747 per share on Monday, April 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 153.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a 478.6% increase from ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $1.29.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USOI traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.28. 105,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,397. ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49.

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