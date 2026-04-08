YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY) Announces $0.14 Dividend

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Thursday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.11. 2,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -0.94.

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About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF

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The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (FIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an index of five stocks and five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. FIVY was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

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