YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY) Announces $0.14 Dividend

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Thursday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FIVY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.11. 2,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -0.94.
About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF
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