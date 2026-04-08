GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading 2.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $288.79 and last traded at $288.6210. 4,996,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 5,728,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.16.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.78.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.56. The company has a market cap of $323.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GE Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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