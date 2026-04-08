Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading 3.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.84 and last traded at $112.54. 10,863,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 15,005,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.82.

Key Headlines Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsement: Jim Cramer praised Nebius as a “company of the future” and a potential “tomorrow’s data-center leader,” calling attention to the company’s data-center expansion — comments that helped push NBIS into trending/pre-market gains. Read More.

High-profile endorsement: Jim Cramer praised Nebius as a “company of the future” and a potential “tomorrow’s data-center leader,” calling attention to the company’s data-center expansion — comments that helped push NBIS into trending/pre-market gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Supply-side advantage: Analysis argues Nebius is benefiting from the AI GPU shortage — positioning it to capture outsized demand/pricing power for infrastructure capacity. This supports the growth narrative for investors focused on AI tailwinds. Read More.

Supply-side advantage: Analysis argues Nebius is benefiting from the AI GPU shortage — positioning it to capture outsized demand/pricing power for infrastructure capacity. This supports the growth narrative for investors focused on AI tailwinds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Relative outperformance: Coverage notes Nebius (along with CoreWeave) has outperformed many large AI names this year, which can attract momentum and thematic flows into NBIS. Read More.

Relative outperformance: Coverage notes Nebius (along with CoreWeave) has outperformed many large AI names this year, which can attract momentum and thematic flows into NBIS. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector resilience commentary: Several pieces highlight broader AI-infrastructure resilience during market volatility, which reinforces interest but is not a direct near-term catalyst. Read More.

Sector resilience commentary: Several pieces highlight broader AI-infrastructure resilience during market volatility, which reinforces interest but is not a direct near-term catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: Coverage asks whether Nebius’ sharp run-up (hundreds of percent over the past year) leaves it fairly priced — this keeps both buyers and cautious investors engaged while creating volatility. Read More.

Valuation debate: Coverage asks whether Nebius’ sharp run-up (hundreds of percent over the past year) leaves it fairly priced — this keeps both buyers and cautious investors engaged while creating volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/insider Andrey Korolenko sold 31,357 shares (~$3.49M at ~$111.20) on April 6, trimming his stake ~5%. Insider sales can be read as partial profit-taking and may temper sentiment for some investors. Read More.

Insider selling: Director/insider Andrey Korolenko sold 31,357 shares (~$3.49M at ~$111.20) on April 6, trimming his stake ~5%. Insider sales can be read as partial profit-taking and may temper sentiment for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Risk/valuation warnings: Several analyst pieces label Nebius a high-growth but high-risk AI play — highlighting execution, capital intensity, and valuation risks that could amplify pullbacks. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.09.

Nebius Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.62 and a beta of 4.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%.The firm had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In other news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 31,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $3,486,898.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at $65,075,240.80. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,067,617.97. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 105,180 shares of company stock worth $10,944,256 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.