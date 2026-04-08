Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $28.0170. 1,463,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,561,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 377,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 277,866 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter worth $2,144,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Destiny Tech100 by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares during the period.

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