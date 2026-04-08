Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Trading Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 3,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Proximus Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

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Proximus Company Profile

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Proximus is the leading telecommunications operator in Belgium, offering a comprehensive range of fixed-line, mobile, broadband and digital television services to residential and business customers. The company’s portfolio extends to information and communication technology (ICT) solutions, encompassing cloud services, cybersecurity, data analytics and managed network services designed to meet the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large corporations.

In addition to its core Belgian market, Proximus participates in international activities through partnerships and subsidiaries that provide roaming, carrier and wholesale services.

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