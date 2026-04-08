Aberdeen Group plc Acquires 48,640 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $25,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 476,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 252,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,578,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,582,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,951 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,235. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71. The company has a market cap of $214.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $45.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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