First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

First National of Nebraska Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17,300.00 and last traded at $17,300.00, with a volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16,502.05.

First National of Nebraska Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16,659.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15,291.94.

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First National of Nebraska Company Profile

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First National of Nebraska, Inc is the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha, one of the largest privately held banking institutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, it offers a broad spectrum of financial services that include consumer checking and savings accounts, mortgage lending, commercial banking and treasury management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company’s service offering is complemented by online and mobile banking platforms designed to deliver convenient account access and payment processing to individual and corporate clients.

Founded in 1857 under the original national charter, First National of Nebraska holds the distinction of being one of the earliest nationally chartered banks in the Midwest.

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