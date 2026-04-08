Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) rose 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.79 and last traded at $42.5330. Approximately 12,035,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 15,795,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

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Positive Sentiment: Ontario Court of Appeal dismisses an appeal seeking to try alleged human?rights claims in Canada related to Barrick’s North Mara mine, upholding the lower court’s decision that Tanzania is the proper forum. This reduces potential litigation and jurisdictional uncertainty for Barrick. Ontario Court of Appeal dismisses appeal

Ontario Court of Appeal dismisses an appeal seeking to try alleged human?rights claims in Canada related to Barrick’s North Mara mine, upholding the lower court’s decision that Tanzania is the proper forum. This reduces potential litigation and jurisdictional uncertainty for Barrick. Neutral Sentiment: Barrick issued a corporate release welcoming the Court of Appeal decision, stressing the matter should be adjudicated in Tanzania; the company’s statement may calm stakeholder sentiment but doesn’t change underlying operational exposures. Barrick welcomes court decision

Barrick issued a corporate release welcoming the Court of Appeal decision, stressing the matter should be adjudicated in Tanzania; the company’s statement may calm stakeholder sentiment but doesn’t change underlying operational exposures. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and analyst pieces note Barrick’s multi?year rally and improved fundamentals, framing the stock as having strong long?term returns but raising valuation questions after the recent run. These notes provide context but are not immediate catalysts. Valuation commentary

Market commentary and analyst pieces note Barrick’s multi?year rally and improved fundamentals, framing the stock as having strong long?term returns but raising valuation questions after the recent run. These notes provide context but are not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Barrick is slowing development and extending a review of the Reko Diq copper?gold project in Pakistan after rising security incidents and regional risks. Management now flags higher potential capex, schedule delays and increased execution risk for one of the company’s major growth projects — a clear negative for medium?to?long?term production and valuation expectations. Reko Diq slowdown report Globe and Mail coverage

Barrick is slowing development and extending a review of the Reko Diq copper?gold project in Pakistan after rising security incidents and regional risks. Management now flags higher potential capex, schedule delays and increased execution risk for one of the company’s major growth projects — a clear negative for medium?to?long?term production and valuation expectations. Negative Sentiment: ATB Cormark downgraded Barrick from “moderate buy” to “hold,” signaling some analyst concern about near?term growth and risk/reward after the recent rally; such downgrades can pressure sentiment and limit near?term upside. ATB Cormark downgrade (via Zacks)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Barrick Mining from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Barrick Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Barrick Mining Stock Up 2.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Mining

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 43,454 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Mining

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Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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