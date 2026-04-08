SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Insider Sells $12,595.45 in Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) insider Manuela Valente sold 2,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $12,595.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 221,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,007.35. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Manuela Valente also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 7th, Manuela Valente sold 2,376 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $11,571.12.

On Thursday, March 19th, Manuela Valente sold 380 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $1,820.20.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 64,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $334.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.04. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. As a group, analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOPH shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOPH

About SOPHiA GENETICS

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SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading

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