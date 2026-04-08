Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $45.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $47.29.

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Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.83. 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.50. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $61.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 16.41%.The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $93,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,602.18. This represents a 8.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

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Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

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