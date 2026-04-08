Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 8th (CLH, DE, FRPT, GATX, LPLA, PJT, PWP, RELX, TAK, TMUS)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, April 8th:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $346.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $302.00.

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Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. They currently have $550.00 target price on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $211.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $380.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $406.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $166.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $254.00 target price on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

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