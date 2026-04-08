MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.75 and last traded at GBX 13.94, with a volume of 6112841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75.

MobilityOne Stock Down 5.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -577.56.

MobilityOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

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