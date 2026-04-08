DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 and last traded at GBX 49, with a volume of 194222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.

DSW Capital Trading Up 8.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19.

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About DSW Capital

(Get Free Report)

DSW Capital, the owner of the Dow Schofield Watts and DR Solicitors brands, is a profitable, mid-market, challenger professional services network with a cash-generative business model and scalable platform for growth.

Our vision is for our brands to become the most sought-after destinations for ambitious, entrepreneurial professionals to start and develop their own businesses.

Originally established in 2002 by three KPMG alumni, Dow Schofield Watts is one of the first platform models disrupting the traditional model of accounting professional services firms.

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