AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.82. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 353 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut AAC Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAC Technologies
AAC Technologies Price Performance
AAC Technologies Company Profile
AAC Technologies is a leading designer and manufacturer of miniaturized acoustic components and haptic solutions for the global consumer electronics industry. The company’s product portfolio includes micro speakers, receivers, microphones based on micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), vibration motors and linear resonant actuators, as well as precision camera modules and related optical components. These technologies are widely used in smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, automotive infotainment systems and Internet-of-Things applications.
Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, AAC Technologies has grown into a key supplier for many of the world’s top original equipment manufacturers.
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