CHS Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

CHS Stock Performance

CHSCM traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,439. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. CHS has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

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About CHS

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CHS Inc (NASDAQ: CHSCM) is a diversified, global agribusiness cooperative owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, the company operates two primary business segments: Energy and Ag Business. Through its Energy segment, CHS markets and distributes refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products under the Cenex® brand, and it manages a nationwide network of fuel distribution terminals, convenience stores and retail outlets.

In its Ag Business segment, CHS provides grain marketing, crop nutrients, crop protection products and animal nutrition solutions.

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