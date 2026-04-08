Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 and last traded at GBX 42, with a volume of 1917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.

Zinc Media Group Trading Up 2.4%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -0.05.

Zinc Media Group Company Profile

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Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names. The Content Production segment is involved in film production, radio and podcast production and publishing. The company was formerly known as Ten Alps plc and changed its name to Zinc Media Group plc in November 2016.

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