Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Christian Dior S.E. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $129.32, but opened at $136.41. Christian Dior S.E. shares last traded at $136.56, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

Christian Dior S.E. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.19.

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Christian Dior S.E. Company Profile

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Christian Dior S.E. is a global luxury goods company headquartered in Paris, France, operating through its subsidiary Dior Couture and Parfums Christian Dior. The company designs, manufactures and distributes high-end women’s and men’s fashion collections, including haute couture and ready-to-wear apparel. In addition to clothing, Christian Dior offers a range of leather goods, footwear and accessories that embody the brand’s heritage of craftsmanship and elegant design.

Through Parfums Christian Dior, the company markets an extensive portfolio of fragrances, skincare and cosmetic products sold in more than 150 countries.

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