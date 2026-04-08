CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

CHS Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:CHSCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. 4,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,259. CHS has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34.

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CHS Company Profile

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CHS Inc (NASDAQ: CHSCO) is a diversified, global agribusiness owned by farmers and ranchers across the United States. Headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, the cooperative operates through multiple business segments that provide products, services and solutions to agricultural producers, food manufacturers and energy customers. CHS leverages its cooperative structure to deliver value to its member-owners while competing as a global agribusiness enterprise.

The company’s agriculture operations include grain marketing, oilseed processing, crop nutrients, seeds, crop protection products and plant nutrition services.

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