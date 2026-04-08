Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading 12.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.1550. 608,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,061,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

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Camping World Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $739.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Camping World by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Camping World by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Camping World by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

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