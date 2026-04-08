Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,181,399 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 520,037 shares.The stock last traded at $17.7635 and had previously closed at $16.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59.

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS: CODYY) is a French multinational that develops, manufactures and distributes building materials and high-performance solutions for construction, mobility and industrial markets. Founded in 1665 and headquartered in Courbevoie, France, the company has evolved from its origins in glassmaking into a diversified materials group producing an array of products used across building envelopes, interiors and specialized industrial applications.

Saint-Gobain’s product portfolio includes glass and glazing systems, insulation and gypsum-based solutions, mortars, exterior and interior finishing systems, piping and high-performance ceramics and abrasives.

Further Reading

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