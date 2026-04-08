Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $10.11. Voestalpine shares last traded at $9.8350, with a volume of 742 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLPNY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Voestalpine Stock Up 11.8%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Voestalpine had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voestalpine AG will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

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Voestalpine AG is a leading steel-based technology and capital goods group headquartered in Linz, Austria. The company specializes in the production of high-quality steel and sophisticated components for a range of industries, including automotive, railway systems, aerospace, energy, and construction. It operates across all major processing steps in steel production, from raw?material processing and steelmaking to downstream activities such as coating, processing, and assembly.

Voestalpine’s portfolio is organized into several business divisions.

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