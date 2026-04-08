Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Trading Up 21.5% – Here’s Why

Astronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) shares were up 21.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.18 and last traded at $75.18. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.90.

Astronics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

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Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $240.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.11 million. Astronics had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 39.95%.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation is a global provider of advanced technology solutions to the aerospace, defense and other high-reliability industries. Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, the company was founded in 1968 and has grown through both organic innovation and targeted acquisitions. Astronics delivers mission-critical products that enhance aircraft safety, passenger comfort and operational efficiency for major airframers, airlines and defense contractors worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio spans several key areas, including electrical power generation and management systems, LED cabin lighting and safety systems, connectivity and data solutions, and automated test equipment.

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