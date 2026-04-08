First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 147,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the previous session’s volume of 31,206 shares.The stock last traded at $124.8750 and had previously closed at $121.77.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.06.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
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