First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 147,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the previous session’s volume of 31,206 shares.The stock last traded at $124.8750 and had previously closed at $121.77.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.06.

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First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $11,427,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,037,000 after acquiring an additional 96,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 35.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after acquiring an additional 76,615 shares during the period. Crusonia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,307,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,392,000 after acquiring an additional 71,943 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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