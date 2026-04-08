National Bank Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Price

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RUS. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.58.

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Russel Metals Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of TSE:RUS traded up C$1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$49.96. 93,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,991. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$35.24 and a 1 year high of C$53.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.64%.The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter.

Russel Metals Company Profile

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Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America with a growing focus on value-added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy field stores and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals.

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