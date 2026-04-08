Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) Stock Price

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $102.00 price target on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $3.26 on Wednesday, reaching $96.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average of $106.37. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $144.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $25,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Kimberly-Clark

Here are the key news stories impacting Kimberly-Clark this week:

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.