Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) Stock Price

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $102.00 price target on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.69.
View Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $25,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Kimberly-Clark
Here are the key news stories impacting Kimberly-Clark this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights KMB’s “Powering Care” strategy as driving steady growth via volume gains, disciplined cost management and portfolio shifts that helped profits despite pricing pressure — this supports a constructive operational story for investors focused on margins and cash flow. How Kimberly?Clark’s ‘Powering Care’ Strategy Is Driving Growth?
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting Kimberly?Clark among high?yield, dividend?focused names (Dividend Kings) can support demand from income investors seeking steady payouts amid market volatility. Boomers and Retirees Are Sticking With 5 of the Highest?Yielding Dividend Kings
- Neutral Sentiment: Kimberly?Clark and PR channels confirmed the Ontario, CA distribution?center fire (operated by NFI) resulted in no reported injuries and thanked first responders — this reduces worst?case operational/injury concerns but leaves open property, inventory and margin impact. Kimberly?Clark Statement on Ontario, California Fire
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/longer?term view pieces are asking whether KMB’s one?year share slide creates a buying opportunity or a value trap — these analyses can attract bargain hunters but also highlight elevated sentiment risk. Is Kimberly?Clark (KMB) Now An Opportunity?
- Negative Sentiment: Fire coverage is weighing on the stock as outlets report significant damage at the Ontario, CA warehouse and potential distribution/margin disruption. Massive fire at Kimberly?Clark California warehouse weighs on shares
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed targets and tone: Wells Fargo cut its target (citing margin concerns after the incident), UBS lowered its target to $105 with a Neutral, and TD Cowen cut its target to $96 — these moves increase near?term downside risk and may pressure sentiment until impact on margins/inventory is clarified. Kimberly?Clark Stock Drops After California Warehouse Fire and Analyst Downgrade TD Cowen Lowers Price Target to $96
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.
Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.
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