Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Stock Price

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GIS. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $43.44.
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General Mills Stock Down 0.8%
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.09). General Mills had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 12.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in General Mills by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
More General Mills News
Here are the key news stories impacting General Mills this week:
- Positive Sentiment: New product activity: General Mills rolled out two branded cereal extensions (Lucky Charms Unicorn Cotton Candy; Tropical Trix with Disney’s Moana), signaling continued marketing push and portfolio refreshes that could help revive cereal volume and consumer engagement. General Mills New Cereals Link Brand Storytelling And Depressed Valuation
- Positive Sentiment: Early signs of demand improvement: Coverage highlighting an organic?sales decline also notes improving demand trends and strategic initiatives that could form the basis of a turnaround if the momentum continues. Watch upcoming sales cadence and margins for confirmation. General Mills Organic Sales Decline: Is a Rebound Taking Shape?
- Positive Sentiment: Value/defensive appeal noted by commentators: Some analysts and commentators still frame GIS as undervalued and a defensive portfolio ballast, which can attract income?oriented buyers if earnings and cash flow stabilize. Not Only is This Stock Undervalued, but it Lowers Portfolio Risk in Most Cases
- Positive Sentiment: Category tailwinds: A market report cites long?term growth in sauces, dressings and condiments — categories where General Mills competes — which could support revenue diversification and margin recovery over time. Global Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments Market Outlook 2025-2035
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation context: Recent analysis highlights significant share?price weakness (~15% over a month) that makes GIS appear cheaper on trailing earnings, but risks remain around volume recovery and margin pressure. Investors should weigh near?term operational momentum. Assessing General Mills (GIS) Valuation After Recent Share Price Weakness
- Neutral Sentiment: Market/data feed: General Mills quote and market data are available for intraday reference (background/price reference). general mills inc. – GIS
- Negative Sentiment: Broker sentiment turned bearish: A consensus brokerage recommendation of “Reduce” has emerged, which likely increased selling pressure and hurt investor confidence in the near term. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst fair?value trims: Street models and fair?value targets have been nudged lower (roughly a 1–2% trimmed fair value in recent coverage), reflecting caution about near?term growth and keeping downside risk elevated until sales and margins stabilize. How The General Mills (GIS) Investment Story Is Shifting As Analysts Trim Fair Value Targets
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.
Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.
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