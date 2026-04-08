Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATH. Desjardins dropped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$9.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial raised Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.29.

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Athabasca Oil Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock traded down C$0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,263,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.03. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$4.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.27.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 18.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5403473 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil

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Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

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