Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Constellation Brands (STZ)

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2026 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $151.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2026 – Constellation Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2026 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $163.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $168.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2026 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $154.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2026 – Constellation Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada.

3/18/2026 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up from $155.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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