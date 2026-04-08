TD Cowen Lowers Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $825.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $950.00 to $825.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 110.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $720.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $702.00 to $682.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $870.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.88.

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Axon Enterprise Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of AXON stock traded up $18.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.48. 932,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $473.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.61. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $362.73 and a 52-week high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $796.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.29 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,910. This represents a 11.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.45, for a total value of $860,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,019,028. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,855 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,828. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 41.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 40.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise News Roundup

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Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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