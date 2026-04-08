iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 215,195 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 385% from the previous session’s volume of 44,394 shares.The stock last traded at $104.81 and had previously closed at $102.71.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.09. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.01.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Calydon Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Calydon Capital now owns 283,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,284,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States. The Fund invests at least 90% of its assets in the securities of the Underlying Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

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