Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Up 12.5% – Should You Buy?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 395,507 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 280,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$15.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

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Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. in September 2016. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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