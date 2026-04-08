Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Up 10.8% – Should You Buy?

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.68. Approximately 31,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 212,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.9720.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUNMF shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cormark raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Lundin Mining Trading Up 10.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Mining

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Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company’s portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

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