Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Up 10.8% – Should You Buy?

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.68. Approximately 31,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 212,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.9720.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUNMF shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cormark raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Trading Up 10.2%
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company’s portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.
Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.
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