StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.87 and last traded at $91.51, with a volume of 244530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of StoneX Group from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneX Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

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StoneX Group Trading Up 5.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.42.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total transaction of $1,013,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,380.48. The trade was a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $126,787.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 113,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,315.50. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,125 shares of company stock valued at $14,983,688. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in StoneX Group by 2,109.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 4,133.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 28,000.0% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Company Profile

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StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

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