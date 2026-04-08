Best Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Now – April 8th

IREN, TeraWulf, and Cipher Mining are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose business or balance sheet is closely tied to Bitcoin—for example, firms that hold large amounts of BTC, operate bitcoin miners, or provide crypto-related services and infrastructure. For stock market investors, these equities offer indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price moves and industry growth while also carrying company-specific, operational, and regulatory risks that differ from owning Bitcoin directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.
IREN (IREN)
IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
TeraWulf (WULF)
Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF
Cipher Mining (CIFR)
Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR
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