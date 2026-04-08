White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2,265.80 and last traded at $2,255.65, with a volume of 4034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,215.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WTM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, White Mountains Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,175.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2,036.63. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $39.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $379.45 by ($339.68). White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 325.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WTM), White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.