ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Trading 11.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Itv Plc. (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68. 1,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised ITV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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ITV Price Performance

ITV Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

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ITV plc is a United Kingdom–based broadcasting and media production company best known for its portfolio of free-to-air television channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and CITV. The company generates revenue primarily through advertising sales across its broadcast network and digital platforms. In addition to traditional linear broadcasting, ITV offers on-demand and catch-up services via its streaming portal, providing viewers access to drama, entertainment, reality and sports programming.

Through its production arm, ITV Studios, the company develops, produces and distributes original content for both its own channels and third-party broadcasters and streaming platforms.

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