Zacks Research Downgrades Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Hold

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.25.

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Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock traded up $44.11 on Monday, hitting $601.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $523.75 and its 200-day moving average is $468.79. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $167.33 and a fifty-two week high of $632.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worthington Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,532,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro?mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high?precision fiber alignment, micro?assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro?optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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