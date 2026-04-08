Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.97.

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Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,606. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average of $68.90. The company has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $79.18.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $4,533,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 266.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,041.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 104,107 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 552.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 666,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,794,000 after purchasing an additional 564,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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