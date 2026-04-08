Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 1,448 shares.The stock last traded at $8.5960 and had previously closed at $8.34.

Telecom Italia Stock Up 2.4%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

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About Telecom Italia

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Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) is a leading Italian telecommunications operator that provides a broad range of fixed-line, mobile voice and data services. The company’s offerings span consumer broadband connections, mobile telephony plans and pay-TV packages under its TIM brand. Telecom Italia also delivers wholesale network capacity and managed connectivity solutions to other carriers and service providers.

Headquartered in Rome, Telecom Italia traces its origins to Italy’s state-owned telephone monopoly and was established in its current form in 1994 following privatization and corporate restructuring.

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