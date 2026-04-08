Traders Purchase Large Volume of Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 257,501 put options on the company. This is an increase of 16% compared to the typical daily volume of 221,487 put options.

Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLE traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 49,950,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,786,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09. Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.64.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,438,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,874,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,868,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,696,000 after acquiring an additional 564,058 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,884,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,557 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,142,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,904 shares during the period.

Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF Company Profile

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF is a State Street exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index, before expenses. The index is designed to provide broad representation of the energy sector within the S&P 500, covering companies in the oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services industries. Component companies are selected from the S&P 500 universe based on general industry classification, and the Energy Select Sector Index is one of eleven Select Sector Indexes that together comprise all S&P 500 constituents.

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