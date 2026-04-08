Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 837,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 817,593 shares.The stock last traded at $24.1540 and had previously closed at $23.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

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Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $200,478.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 765,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,521,389.05. This represents a 1.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 185,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 477,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 72,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 398.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 154,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 123,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company targets industrial, manufacturing, distribution, office and retail facilities leased to creditworthy tenants. By concentrating on net-lease structures, Four Corners seeks to generate stable, predictable income streams and mitigate operating cost variability.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing off-market and broker-sourced acquisition opportunities, conducting rigorous credit and property due diligence, and structuring lease agreements that shift property taxes, insurance and maintenance expenses to tenants.

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